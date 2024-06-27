Demonstrations | Elokapina will close Länsiväylä on Friday, the police warn of traffic problems

Demonstrations|The environmental movement Elokapina says it will close Länsiväylä on Friday afternoon as part of a series of protests.

ENVIRONMENTAL MOVEMENT Elokapina will demonstrate on Friday at the intersection of Länsiväylä and Porkkalankatu in Helsinki.

The demonstration is scheduled to start in the afternoon at 3 p.m.

The Elokapina intends to use the civil disobedience familiar from its previous demonstrations in its demonstration. The protestors intend to block traffic on Länsiväylä, the movement says in its press release.

Animal rebellion says in his press release that he has not yet reached his goals, which is why the series of demonstrations continues. The movement has announced that it will also demonstrate on Sunday.

The police informs that the demonstration can cause significant and long-term damage to traffic.

The police recommend setting aside time to move around the city center. If necessary, the police can direct traffic to detours and monitor public order and safety during the demonstration.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participated in Elokapina’s latest demonstration held on Tuesday.

Elokapina’s press release does not mention that he will participate in Friday’s event.

Tuesday’s protest started with Thunberg’s speech in front of the Parliament. After this, the demonstrators moved to the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Simonkatu. The police ordered the demonstration to end before seven in the evening and carried the demonstrators off the road.

According to Elopipina’s press release, the police arrested more than 130 people at Tuesday’s demonstration, including Thunberg. Police not anymore count the exact number of people caught.