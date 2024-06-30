Demonstrations | Elokapina released new videos of Friday’s demonstration, the police refused to comment

Demonstrations|On Sunday, Elokapina released videos from Friday’s demonstration.

Animal rebellion has published new videos on X about the use of force by the police at Friday’s demonstration.

At the press conference before Sunday’s demonstration, Elokapina claimed that the police did not protect the demonstrators during Friday’s demonstration, but acted “in ways different from previous demonstrations and in illegal ways”.

Elokapina published a press release on Saturday, which contained harsh claims about the police’s actions on Friday.

According to the release, among other things, the police hit a protester on the head with a banner stick, strangled a law enforcement officer, threw and knocked down protesters, and dragged them against the asphalt by one limb.

On Sunday Elokapina shared X has videos, which show situations similar to the description in the bulletin. The movement called the use of force by the police seen at the demonstration as police violence.

Helsinki Police Department superintendent Heikki Porola did not agree to comment on Elokapina’s claims and video material on Sunday, but announced that he would return to the matter only on Monday during his working hours.

After Porola refused to comment on the events, HS asked Porola to direct the comment request to another police representative.

According to Porola, none of the police who were present at the demonstration on Friday will comment on the matter on Sunday.

“It is reasonable that if there is a picture of something, then those who work should comment. Especially if something is questioned there,” says Porola.

At the time of the phone calls, Porola had not seen the videos published by Elokapina.

of HS emeritus professor of criminal and procedural law interviewed on Saturday Matti Tolvanen did not like police use of force as excessive. However, Tolvane was only shown material filmed by HS himself, and Elokapina had not yet published his Sunday videos.

On Saturday, Professor Tolvanen admitted that the use of force by the police in HS videos appeared to be very harsh, but justified in situations that looked dangerous, where the protesters tried to enter the busy thoroughfare “quite unpredictably”.

Animal rebellion insisted on Sunday at his press conference that the prosecutor’s office should intervene in the situation.

On Sunday, HS reached out to the Attorney General Ari-Pekka Koivisto by phone for an interview, but he informed by text message that he was busy with other matters and that he would “only get an appropriate situational picture of the matter related to the Elokupin tomorrow”.

The police the use of force in Elokapina protests has been investigated in 2020, when the police used gas spray on protesters who refused to leave the roadway. Attorney General started an investigationdid the police violate their official duties at the demonstration.

At that time, Deputy Crown Prosecutor brought charges against seven police officers for their actions.

Accused not convicted of assaultsbut the police officer who decided to use the spray, who acted as the general manager of the situation, was punished with daily fines for negligent breach of duty.