Demonstrations Elokapina moves to demonstrate to the Estate House

Protesters aim at Säätytalo at 4 pm The government will hold an evening school on climate and environmental issues at Säätytalo on Wednesday.

Environmental movement The protest, which lasted for seven days, will move to the Helsinki Estates House on Wednesday afternoon, Elokapina’s press release reports.

Elokapina demands in the demonstration that the government initiate regular communication on the climate crisis and declare a climate emergency.

Protesters are set to face the SDP chairman on Wednesday Sanna Marinin and the President of the Center Annika Saarikon, as according to Elokapina, their parties have not yet taken a position on the demands of the movement.

More than a hundred participants are expected for Wednesday’s protest.

Elokapina says that the center of the movement, which has been located on Senate Square since Wednesday last week, is still there.