Demonstrations | Elokapina describes the police’s actions on Friday as “shocking”

Demonstrations|According to Elokipina, it did not endanger traffic during its Friday demonstration. The police suspect one protester of assault and several protesters of resisting an official.

Environmental movement At the Elopipina press conference on Sunday spoke activist of the movement Tuulia Repone says that the Elokapinan Friday’s demonstration endangered traffic.

At that time, the Elokapina tried to stop traffic on Länsiväylä and Mechelininkatu, and the protesters rushed onto the roadway. The police dragged people from the roadway to the bus very much.

In Repose’s opinion, the business did not work any differently on Friday than before.

“Even on the Länsiväylä, it has been considered that there has been a backwater point in traffic, so that no dangerous situation could arise,” he says.

“The only safety risk that was caused was the excessive use of force by the Helsinki police. It was absolutely shocking.”

Tuulia Reponen (in black shirt) was one of the speakers at Elokapina’s Sunday press conference.

I’ll rest according to the police could have directed the traffic to the descent ramp, which is located before the intersection area where the demonstration took place.

The Elokapina has accused the police of violence in connection with Friday’s events and in what it published on Saturday in the bulletin that in his Sunday demonstration.

According to the movement, the protesters witnessed how the police hit a protester on the head with a stick of a banner, strangled an activist acting as a law enforcement officer, dragged the protesters against the asphalt by one limb, and threw and knocked down the protesters.

On Sunday The August rebellion divided In X, videos showing situations similar to the one described. HS has also published a video in which protesters are dragged from the roadway.

The Helsinki police have not commented on the allegations so far.

The emeritus professor of criminal and procedural law interviewed by HS on Saturday Matti Tolvanen did not like police use of force as excessive. Elokapina had not published its Sunday videos at the time, and Tolvanen’s assessment was based on other material.

The media contact of Eloupina Tero Mononen told HS on Sunday that in connection with Friday’s events, the police suspect one protester of assault, in addition to which several protesters are suspected of resisting an official.

The Elokapinina press conference was held at the Parliament building.

Merja Tuomola (in a pink shirt) came to Sunday’s demonstration from Turku. She is also involved in the Mother’s Rebellion, which brings together mothers concerned about the climate crisis.

Sunday a person from Oulu who participated in the demonstration Saga Ashorn was the third time participating in Elokapina’s Storm Warning campaign demonstration. He also describes the actions of the police on Friday as “shocking”.

“It was clearly police violence and an excessive use of force,” he says.

According to him, Elokapina did nothing differently on Friday than before. The operation was escalated by the police, he describes.

According to Ashorn, Elokapina has gotten its message about ending subsidies harmful to the environment forward in the series of demonstrations in June.

“I’m really disappointed that the government hasn’t reacted to the matter in any way yet,” he says, however.

Saga Ashorn, wearing a flower wreath, arrived at the demonstration from Oulu.

Ashorn has greetings for the media.

“I think the media should focus even more on our message and not just what we do.”

“We don’t sit on the street for fun. We sit because we have to.”

Ashorn says the purpose of the Riot is not to be against the police.

“We don’t want to escalate [tilannetta] August revolt against the police.”