Demonstrations | Elokapina closes Mannerheimintie again

Demonstrations|Elokapina plans to march on Mannerheimintie and stop traffic there on Friday.

Environmental movement Elokapina organizes a demonstration in the center of Helsinki on Friday afternoon starting at 4 p.m.

Elokapina says on its website that it will march as a procession to Mannerheimintie and stop traffic there as before. The demonstration arrives at Mannerheimintie around six o’clock in the evening.

Friday’s demonstration ends the Boiling Point campaign and is also the biggest event part of the campaign.

According to the Helsinki police, Elokapina has not filed a protest report with the police so far.

An expression of opinion may cause a significant and long-term traffic problem in Helsinki, the police state and recommend taking time to move around the city center.

The police can direct traffic to detours if necessary.

The police say that they are negotiating with the organizer so that the demonstration does not cause undue disturbance to other townspeople.

“If the demonstration takes place essentially in violation of the law, endangers public order and safety, or obstructs traffic, the police can intervene in the course of the event by issuing instructions and orders or, ultimately, ending the demonstration,” the release states.