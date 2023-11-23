Thursday, November 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Demonstrations | Education professionals marched in Helsinki, demonstrated against the government’s policy

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Demonstrations | Education professionals marched in Helsinki, demonstrated against the government’s policy

Lights on! – march on Thursday in Helsinki opposed the weakening of working life planned by the government.

Education The professional organization OAJ organized on Thursday the Lights on! – an expression of opinion to oppose the weakening of the government’s working life.

The demonstration was organized in the heart of Helsinki on Thursday afternoon and, according to the police’s estimate, around 500 people participated in it.

The command center of the Helsinki police reports that the demonstration went without any problems.

In addition to the weakening of working life, the demonstration opposed the government’s intentions to interfere with the unions’ freedom of contract and wage negotiations.

Chairman of OAJ Katarina Murto says in the organization’s press release that the demonstrators criticize the export-driven labor market model in particular, in which, for example, the salary development of teachers and researchers lags behind export industries.

#Demonstrations #Education #professionals #marched #Helsinki #demonstrated #governments #policy

See also  Twitter | Twitter suspended the user account of the student who tormented Elon Musk
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Diggia: “Helmet and test suit ready, there’s something beautiful about it”

MotoGP | Diggia: “Helmet and test suit ready, there's something beautiful about it”

Recommended

No Result
View All Result