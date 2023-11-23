Demonstrations | Education professionals marched in Helsinki, demonstrated against the government’s policy

Lights on! – march on Thursday in Helsinki opposed the weakening of working life planned by the government.

Education The professional organization OAJ organized on Thursday the Lights on! – an expression of opinion to oppose the weakening of the government’s working life.

The demonstration was organized in the heart of Helsinki on Thursday afternoon and, according to the police’s estimate, around 500 people participated in it.

The command center of the Helsinki police reports that the demonstration went without any problems.

In addition to the weakening of working life, the demonstration opposed the government’s intentions to interfere with the unions’ freedom of contract and wage negotiations.

Chairman of OAJ Katarina Murto says in the organization’s press release that the demonstrators criticize the export-driven labor market model in particular, in which, for example, the salary development of teachers and researchers lags behind export industries.