Demonstrations | “Don’t be afraid to participate” – the Helsinki high school’s “occupation” was organized in an instant with Whatsapp messages

In the coming weeks, we will see demonstrations in various high schools around Finland, says Ella Siltanen, president of the Finnish High School Students’ Association.

The author is part of the Youth Voice editorial team of the city of Helsinki, which brings out the perspectives of young people in the media.

Let’s cut government, read on a sheet hanging from the window of Helsinki’s visual arts high school, or Torkkeli, on Wednesday, September 20. In the yard, the high school students painted new sheets, and in the lower hall they prepared to stay the night.

“Doing politics is not necessarily fun, but I see it as something that people have to do if they want more justice and equality and a better life.”

This is how the 19-year-old justified his participation in the demonstration at the art high school Laila Brozowski.

On September 20, a protest sheet hung on the wall of Helsinki’s art high school.

Helsinki Fine Arts High School students Laila Brozowski, Auli Saarni and Nuppu Rauramo participated in the demonstration against the government’s austerity.

According to the visual arts high school students, the majority of people had a positive attitude to the expression. The Whatsapp group about Torkkeli’s expression of opinion gathered 150 members in no time.

However, not everyone was pleased with the expression.

“You can express your opinion, but not anywhere. It shouldn’t be at school,” says the high school graduate of Helsinki Fine Arts High School Kimberly Nguyen.

According to him, the fact that expressions of opinion were given a green light and the fact that a position on politics has been taken on social media in the name of the school violates the principle of schools’ neutrality.

Nguyen has called on X (formerly Twitter) for the city of Helsinki to intervene.

“Very unfair because not everyone agrees with that [mielenosoituksen] with,” says Nguyen.

He himself supports the cut policy, but says that the current governing parties should not have promised during the election that students would not be cut.

Helsinki in addition to the visual arts high school, last Tuesday’s “occupation” by the students of the University of Helsinki has been modeled on high schools at least in Turku, Lahti and other parts of Helsinki, and most recently in Tampere. The protests are against Petteri Orpon (kok) the government’s cut policy.

“Government down! When? Now! Now! Now!” came the protest cries in the lower hall of Helsinki’s Kallio high school on the same Wednesday. The lower lobby of the school was full of protesters and anti-government flags and sheets were flying in the school.

“I think this is a really, really good thing, and it would be really cool if many other high schools or universities followed suit. It’s really brave of high school students to implement this in the same way as in universities”, commented the 17-year-old, who was sitting aside from the flurry of opinions. Aura Silventoinen.

Some of the high school students interviewed considered the government’s actions unfair, as the income transfers of low-income earners, especially students, are being cut while taxes on middle- and high-income earners are being reduced.

In their opinion, the economy should be adjusted, but excessive cuts put the welfare society at stake.

“Young people are worried about what will happen to our future and current studies and whether it is possible to get an education in the way you would like,” comments the 18-year-old Kide Rinne.

He is a high school senior at Kallio High School and vice president of the student union board. Rinnett is pleased with how strongly Kallio high school participated in the expression of opinion.

According to Kide Rinnee, a secondary school student at Kallio High School, young people are worried about future education opportunities.

Rinne admits that holding an opinion at school may seem like a relatively radical act, but still encourages other high school students to do the same in their own high schools.

The more high school students are involved in the protest, the harder it is for the decision-makers to ignore their views, he says.

“Don’t be afraid to be involved. Everyone can influence, and in a real democracy this is a legitimate form of influence,” says Brozowski.

He wants to encourage other university and secondary students to join the resistance. Brozowski hopes that a bigger momentum will be created from the student movement.

On September 20, protest banners were made in the yard of Helsinki Fine Arts High School.

Also among other things, the Finnish High School Students’ Union has encouraged high school students to show their opinion and shared the guidebook “Basics of taking over a high school or a similar educational institution” compiled by the takeovers of Kallio high school on their Instagram account.

In addition, Kallio high school’s Instagram account threatened at the end of the demonstration that this will not end there.

“The Federation of Finnish High School Students encourages many ways to influence. The demonstration is one of them”, says the president of the union Ella Siltanen.

He mentions sharing social media publications, cooperation with news media and contacting decision makers as other ways.

According to Yle, at Puolalanmäki high school in Turku was supported on Monday the opinion of university students. High school students have adopted the idea elsewhere as well.

Ella Siltanen, president of the Finnish High School Students’ Union, believes that we will see more expressions of opinion in high schools in the coming weeks.

Chairman of the Board of Student Union of Tampere Joint School High School Vilhelmina Meskanen believes that the movement will expand to high schools all over Finland in the coming weeks. However, he does not agree to open the plans of his own school. According to Mesanen, not many high school students have yet had time to take a stand or take over high schools.

Siltanen also believes that there will be demonstrations in various high schools around Finland in the coming weeks. High school students do not necessarily have previous experience in influencing and organizing demonstrations, in which case more reaction time is needed.

“Our livelihood is being taken away from us. I think it would be strange if young people weren’t interested in whether they can afford food, hobbies or rent in the future,” says Meskanen.

According to him, participating in the takeover of the high school is a low-threshold way of expressing one’s opinion, so even politically inactive high school students can easily take a stand for their rights.