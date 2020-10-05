Demonstrations “Did it occur to you to have taken a bus from the city’s marsh?” – The doctor who studied the use of force by the police considers the Helsinki police gas nebulizers to deviate from European legal guidelines

The Helsinki police’s grounds for dispersing the protest by hard means do not convince Dr. Henri Rikander. The European Court of Justice justified the protest even after the motorway was closed for 30 hours.

Helsinki the police’s decision to use gas spray against protesters differs from previous practice and the usual practice. On Saturday, the situation on Helsinki’s Kaisaniemenkatu was not sudden and there was no threat of violence.

Therefore, instead of spraying, the police could have even obtained the worst bus in the city for help.

This is how the doctor of law, who defended his dissertation on the use of force by the police Henri Rikander. However, the situation was not easy for the police either, as the Elokapina movement had chosen to block traffic as an effective measure. The co-operation between the police and the protesters in Helsinki differed from the usual model, in which the parties negotiate the routes of the processions in advance.

“Street capture is an exception to this effort to negotiate. But did the police think about taking the city’s jam-packed bus and using it as a detention facility? ”

Police gassed Elokapina protesters sitting on the street in Helsinki at the intersection of Unioninkatu and Kaisaniemenkatu on Saturday.­

Saturday The Helsinki police had two reasons to break up the protest against climate action with great force. Police appealed on Monday in its press release blocking traffic and the number of patrols available.

Mr Rikander raises the case of Eugen Schmidberger v. Austria before the Court of Justice of the European Union. In the judgment, the justification for the demonstration was a stronger basis than the free movement of goods or financial sanctions for blocking the highway.

In Austria, therefore, the motorway was allowed to close for up to 30 hours.

The European Court of Human Rights (EIT) has also ruled in favor of curbing the use of force in 2006. In the case of Oya Atama v. Turkey, the EIT considered that both legal and illegal demonstrations required the authority to exercise restraint in the use of force.

The case of the EIT in Turkey was also about traffic inconvenience.

“However, the message is precisely restraint in the use of force,” Rikander says.

Freedom to demonstrate is constitutionally guaranteed, as is freedom of assembly and freedom of expression. According to Rikander, it has also been central to the police, at least since 1995, that the police must respect fundamental and human rights.

Therefore, the intervention threshold should be high even when the protest or its possible reversals have not been reported to the police. The protest movement had announced the protest in advance.

“We must always act in favor of fundamental rights and find a model that least violates the realization of these rights,” Rikander says.

When assessing the use of force by the police, at least two things are examined: whether it has been necessary and defensible. The situation must not be addressed too early and the use of force must not be continued for too long. It is also important that a particular means of force should not be used unless it achieves a sufficient result. The mildest effective means of force should always be chosen.

“The means must also be defensible in the eyes of society. We need to assess how serious the job is and how strong interference with fundamental rights can be made, ”says Rikander.

Saturday According to Rikander, the events differ from the usual police practices in Helsinki. According to him, it is necessary to assess whether it was necessary and defensible to use gas spray in a situation where the demonstration was non-violent.

The situation lasted for hours on Saturday. Protesters from the Elokapina movement sat on Kaisaniemenkatu. In addition to spraying the gas, police carried protesters sitting motionless in a police car and aside from the road.

“If a person is sitting still, the mildest effect is to carry the person away,” Rikander says.

In a similar situation, according to Rikander, it would make sense for the police to get a group of protesters out of the protesters out of the way. For the city’s old bus, police could have transported the protesters away.

“Carrying people and catching people would have quietly diminished the crowd,” Rikander says.

Police captured several protesters sitting on the street on Saturday and took them away in police cars.­

The Rebellion movement in any case, the approach was also difficult for the police for political reasons.

“Police performance is always evaluated politically,” Rikander says.

If the police had waited for the protesters to leave voluntarily, it could have resulted in different public assessments than now.

The police also have the opportunity to leave the situation alone. The identities of the protesters could have been ascertained and fined later. Like a drunk driving familiar to the police, one does not have to drive around the city but can go and wait for him to arrive at his home.

Was the traffic disruption on Saturday finally significant? Could the weekend’s motorists have been directed to pass through another season? Rikander does not answer his own questions but leaves them to the listener to evaluate.

Compared to the two EIT decisions, freedom of demonstration could have become more important.