Demonstrations | “Destroy the supports down”: The Elokapina marches towards the State Council’s party apartment, the police warn of traffic problems

Demonstrations|The Elokapinina demonstration is moving towards Smolna, where the government is negotiating next year’s budget proposal.

“I destroy tuet alas” is shouted by the environmental movement Elokapina at the demonstration on Tuesday in front of the Parliament.

Helsingin Sanomat reporter on the spot Pauliina Grönholm says that in addition to the Eloka rebels, Amnesty’s human rights monitors are also present.

A Helsinki resident participating in the Elokapina demonstration for the first time Siiri Turtola told Grönholm that he is participating in the demonstration because he wants to influence the government’s decisions. The brutal destruction in August angers him.

“The government has also not done enough to eradicate the environmental crisis,” adds Turtola.

Turtola had previously thought that civil disobedience or breaking the law was not for him. Then he realized that there are other ways to make an impact and that he can show up even if he doesn’t participate in the roadblock. It gives visibility to the matter, he states.

Turtola is accompanied at the demonstration by a person from Espoo Taina Hilliaho. He has also participated in Elokapina’s previous demonstration in the summer.

Hilliaho is also participating in the demonstration because he considers the government’s cuts to be unsustainable and insufficient.

Elokapinan estimates that around 700 people are coming.

From the House of Parliament, the route continued at half past four towards the State Council’s party apartment, Smolna, where the government meeting is held budget scramble. The government is negotiating the state’s budget proposal for next year 2025.

The police have warned that the demonstration will cause possible traffic problems.

Tuesday the demonstration is part of the Boiling Point campaign, which is scheduled to continue through September.

With its campaign, Elokapina wants to get the government to give up subsidies that are harmful to the environment and to take responsibility for the climate crisis by ending the violation of the Climate Act and the Paris Agreement.

Elokapina has announced that it will organize the next large demonstrations on the 7th and 27th of September.