Demonstrations Convoy protests against coronation are also planned in Paris and Brussels

Protesters plan to block traffic in Paris next weekend, according to French newspaper Le Monde.

In French Freedom Convoy-spirited protest is busy on social media next weekend, French newspaper says Le Monde.

The model has been taken from the Canadian capital Ottawa, where the Convoy demonstrations are continuing for the second week in a row.

Interest rate restrictions and French against anti-vaccination want to block traffic in Paris from Friday to Sunday. According to Le Monde, the project has created numerous groups for social media services on Facebook and Telegram.

The largest of these groups is known to be Le convoi de la Liberté, or “Freedom Convent,” followed by more than 250,000 Facebook users.

“The most motivated are scheduled to go all the way to Brussels on February 14 and join convoys from other countries there,” says Le Monde.

From Canada Convoy demonstrations drawing on the example have already been seen in many countries, including Finland.

Protests in Ottawa, however, have not yet reached other levels, at least not yet.