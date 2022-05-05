Thursday, May 5, 2022
Demonstrations Conservationists climbed to the roof of Helsinki railway station

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in World Europe
City|Demonstrations

Greenpeace climbed the roof of the railway station in Helsinki on Thursday in protest of a Russian coal train.

On Thursday, members of the nature organization Greenpeace climbed onto the roof of Helsinki railway station. It is a matter of nature conservationists protesting against coal coming from Russia.

The organization has put up posters on the walls of the main entrance calling for coal trains to be stopped in Finnish and English.

The organization reminds that the state-owned company VR continues to transport Russian coal through Finland and will also support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The demonstration was first reported Evening paper.

