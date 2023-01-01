Demonstrations | Britain’s “August Rebellion” announces that it will give up disrupting traffic

The Extinction Rebellion organization announces that it will give up creating a public disturbance, such as disrupting traffic.

British the environmental organization Extinction Rebellion has decided to give up disrupting traffic as a means of protest. According to the organization, it plans to focus on other ways to promote its cause for the time being.

The organization says in the latest in its announcement, that it now intends to focus specifically on “disrupting the abuse and imbalance of power” rather than public harassment. Extinction Rebellion is asking citizens to join them on Twitter to disrupt the “corrupt government”.

The goal of the organization is to get people to cooperate so that those in power stop using fossil fuels. According to the organization, action must be taken now that the climate for change in Britain is more receptive than before.

Extinction Rebellion plans to organize a large demonstration in front of the British House of Parliament in April, in which it aims to get 100,000 participants.

In 2018 founded Extinction Rebellion aims to combat climate change by raising attention and discussion on the topic and by influencing decision-makers through civil disobedience.

The organization has previously expressed its opinion to oppose climate change and prevent the loss of nature, for example by disrupting rail and car traffic in Britain. In Finland, the organization operates under the name Elokapina.

The October riot has blocked traffic in several places in the center of Helsinki. The organization has also demonstrated in the State Council castle, on the steps of the Parliament building and in Sanomatalo, among other places. The organization has demanded the government to declare a climate emergency.

