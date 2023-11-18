Demonstrations | “Borders open!” – People of Russian background in Finland are worried about their families beyond the eastern border

Demonstrators were concerned about how the closure of the border crossing points on the eastern border hinders the meetings of families living on both sides of the border.

Parliament House protested against the closing of the border crossings on the eastern border on Saturday.

“Borders open! Borders open!”, the protesters shouted in chorus in Finnish.

In Russian-speaking ones in the speeches, it was demanded that the border should remain open, for example, to dual citizens of Finland and Russia.

The peaceful demonstrators carried placards protesting Finland’s decision to close border crossings for three months.

Several families with children participated in the demonstration.

Slava and Nadežda were worried about how they would manage to take care of their family living in Russia in the future.

Present according to the observations made, the demonstrators were mainly people of Russian background living in Finland.

Based on the signs, speeches and comments made by the protesters, the main concern was that the border closure, which will continue until February, will make it difficult or even impossible for families living on both sides of the border to meet each other.

A demonstration when it started at 11 o’clock there were a few dozen participants. By twelve o’clock there were already more than a hundred of them. There were people of all ages, for example several families with children.

According to HS information, the demonstration was organized by private individuals.

Kirill had arrived to demonstrate with a pram covered with the Finnish flag.