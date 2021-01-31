Demonstrations At Helsinki’s Senate Square, about 60 people are demonstrating for Navalny

According to police, the demonstrations have been peaceful and subject to restrictions.

In Helsinki A Russian opposition politician will have eight different demonstrations in support of the Senate Square on Sunday Alexei Navalnyin on behalf of.

Police say on Twitter that the protests will be held on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

According to police, the demonstrations have been peaceful. The protesters have complied with police orders and the restrictions of the regional government agency.

According to the police, there are a total of about 60 people in groups of 4 to 10 people.

Protesters in support of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at the Senate Square in Helsinki.­

HS follows major demonstrations in Moscow. More than 2,100 participants in the demonstrations convened by Navalni have been arrested across Russia.

