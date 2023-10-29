Acts were recorded this Saturday (October 28, 2023) in capitals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the United States at a time of escalation in the conflict

Several cities around the world held demonstrations this Saturday (28.Oct.2023) against Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and in favor of a Palestinian State. Acts were recorded in capitals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

The protests were motivated by the escalation in the conflict. Israeli troops have been carrying out ground attacks in Gaza since Thursday (Oct 26). There are now 9,103 dead, 7,703 of whom are Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis – data that could not be independently confirmed by the Power360.

One of the largest demonstrations was held in London, in the United Kingdom. Aerial images show large crowds crossing London Bridge, over the River Thames, heading towards the city center.

Protesters called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take steps to promote a ceasefire in the Middle East.



In France, even with the ban on rallies and marches since the beginning of the war in some cities, demonstrations were recorded in Paris and Marseille. The protest in Paris ended at Place de Châtelet, in the center of the capital, due to a blockade by police forces that prevented the crowd from advancing.



In New York, in the United States, hundreds of people called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

A large gathering of protesters took place at Grand Central Station, a subway terminal located in Manhattan.



In the city of Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, a crowd of protesters took to the streets with pro-Palestinian posters, flags and chants.

The protest in the city was concentrated in front of the United States embassy in the country, according to the local state news agency, Bernama.



In Iraq, protests were recorded in several cities.

The largest were in the capital Baghdad and the city of Diyala. All in favor of Palestine and against the State of Israel.



In Rome, Italy, protesters called for peace in Gaza and the liberation of Palestine. Protesters walked through the city’s streets and gathered in front of the Coliseum.

In Switzerland, organizers estimate that almost 7,000 people participated in the act of solidarity with residents of the Gaza Strip in Zurich. The local police spoke of “several thousands.”