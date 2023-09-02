Update/with videoAbout twenty demonstrators, including Member of Parliament Gideon van Meijeren (Forum for Democracy), gathered near Leiden’s public library on Saturday morning. They protested there for a short time because of a reading hour for sixty children by a drag queen in the library. A little further on there were about a hundred counter-demonstrators. There was no clash between the groups.



Sep 2 2023

It is Pride in the Key City and that is why Leiden drag queen Dina Diamond read to children on Saturday morning. It was an ‘inclusive picture book that celebrates diversity in all its forms’. Children from four years old are welcome. There were sixty children in total.

There were fierce reactions to the announcement of the reading session on social media in advance, and Forum for Democracy MP Gideon van Meijeren, among others, announced that he would demonstrate. According to him, 'children's brains are being poisoned'. Left-wing activists then announced that they would organize a counter-demonstration.

According to the municipality, ‘a little more than ten people’ demonstrated on the Burchtplein against the reading campaign in the library, eyewitnesses speak of about twenty people. On the Hooglandse Kerkgracht, a few hundred meters away, more than a hundred people demonstrated against the demonstration on the Burchtplein.

There were no disturbances, the municipality said. “No arrests have been made. The demonstrations passed without major incidents. The reading hour could be completed in a good atmosphere.”

emergency ordinance

The mayor of Leiden had instituted an emergency ordinance for the area around the library on Nieuwstraat before Saturday morning. The emergency ordinance applied until 1 p.m. and meant, among other things, that persons who wanted to disrupt public order were not allowed to enter the area.

According to the municipality, ‘demonstration is a fundamental right, but disruption of public order and serious disorder will not be tolerated’ since it was a reading hour for children.

A library employee says that the reading session has continued as usual, despite the protests in the area. The meeting was said to have been ‘well attended’. “It was a super fun session, a fantastic morning for the children!” said a spokeswoman.

Security arranged

The library had independently arranged security as a precaution, but it did not have to intervene. Due to the emergency ordinance, demonstrators had to keep their distance and were not allowed to enter the building.

In April, things also threatened to become unsettled at a reading afternoon for children by drag queens in Theater LantarenVenster in Rotterdam. The activity was then quietly moved forward for several hours.

