Protests in Tel Aviv | Photo: EFE/Abir Sultan

Thousands of protesters took to the streets this Saturday in Israel demanding the release of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the terrorist group Hamas and the dismissal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Protests were recorded in Caesarea, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Raanana and Herzliya and are expected to continue throughout this week.

According to international agencies, Saturday's demonstration was one of the largest against the Israeli government since October. That month, Hamas, a terrorist group, carried out a series of incursions in the south of the country. More than 1,200 people were killed, leading to war in the Gaza Strip.

Protests have been growing as the war progresses and anger against the Netanyahu government grows.

The Israel Business Forum, which represents the country's 200 largest companies and the majority of private sector workers, is allowing its employees to miss work to participate in this week's anti-government rallies.

The entity declared: “This is an emergency for Israel. Those who are interested must be allowed to participate in the democratic act.” They guaranteed that there will be no sanctions for workers who participate in the protests. These will take place in Jerusalem over four consecutive days.

Additionally, dozens of technology companies have also confirmed that their employees can participate in the protests without sanctions. The sector is one of the engines of the Israeli economy.

Civil society groups and families of hostages will begin a four-day protest. It will begin this Sunday afternoon, in front of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament). They will demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the political class make a deal with Hamas.