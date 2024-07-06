Hundreds of people demonstrated on Saturday in the Canary Islands to protest against irregular immigration to this Spanish archipelago, which has received more than 19,000 migrants since the beginning of the year.

In this archipelago, located in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of northwest Africa, protesters who took to the streets in several cities such as Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, held up banners reading “Defend our neighborhoods” and “Stop irregular immigration,” according to local media.

In Tenerife, Juan Manuel Garcia, a 70-year-old protester, said: “This situation in the Canary Islands is unbearable.”

“The Canary Islands do not have the means to take care of the arrivals,” he added.

“It has become a trade in people’s lives and the mafia is profiting from all the dead at sea,” said Rudy Royman, one of the organizers of the demonstration.

Lawyers had asked the public prosecutor to ban these demonstrations on the grounds that they could constitute a hate crime, but their request was rejected, according to local media.

Spain is one of the main gateways for migrants to Europe, along with Italy and Greece.

As of June 30, 19,257 migrants had arrived in the Canary Islands on 297 boats, compared to 7,213 on 150 boats during the same period last year, according to an Interior Ministry census.

In 2023, nearly 40,000 migrants arrived in the archipelago, compared to 15,600 in 2022, more than in 2006, when a record number of migrants arrived.

Crossing the Atlantic is particularly dangerous, but that has not stopped migrants from taking this route, which has increased due to increased surveillance in the Mediterranean.

On Saturday, a dilapidated boat arrived on the island of El Hierro in the southwest of the Canary Islands with 56 people on board, including one dead person, according to emergency services.

More than 5,000 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea in the first five months of this year, equivalent to 33 deaths a day, according to Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish charity that alerts maritime authorities to migrant boats in distress.