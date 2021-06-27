Leftist movements and opposition politicians have anticipated acts against the Jair Bolsonaro government from July 24th to Saturday (3.Jun.2021). The anticipation comes after suspicions of corruption in the negotiations for the purchase of the vaccine against covid-19 Covaxin by the federal government.

On social media, anti-government people share posters about the act with phrases calling for the president’s impeachment, such as “Bolsonaro will fall” and “Day 3 is the street to take Bolsonaro”.

In recent weeks, the opposition has organized two protests against the Planalto’s current administration.

The 1st was on the last Saturday of May (29.May). At least 213 cities in the country and 14 abroad, according to estimates by the organizing movements, received demonstrations.

The second was on June 19, 2021, on the day that Brazil registered 500,000 deaths by covid-19. Thousands of people took to the streets of 26 states and the Federal District to charge for agendas such as accelerating vaccination, protecting indigenous peoples, valuing health and education in the country.

After the Covaxin case

Some parts of the country. such as Avenida Paulista in São Paulo and cities of Santa Catarina, like Florianópolis, Jaraguá do Sul and Itajaí, registered acts against the president on Saturday (June 26).

The demonstrations, scheduled at the last minute, had fewer people, despite being the first after the controversy at Covaxin.

President’s motorcycles

Bolsonaro has organized and participated with supporters in political acts known as “motorcycles”. The last one was held in Chapecó (SC). Bolsonaro, like most of those present, wore no mask.

This was the 4th event of its kind that Bolsonaro promoted in recent months. The 1st was in Brasília, on May 9, when the president left the Alvorada Palace on his motorcycle at around 9 am and toured the streets of the federal capital accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

The 2nd was in Rio de Janeiro on May 23rd. The president found supporters in Barra da Tijuca.

The 3rd was in São Paulo, on June 12, when the tour gathered 6,661 motorcycles, according to the system that records the passage of vehicles at toll booths, monitored by Artesp (Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo).

continue reading