Gatherings were organized throughout France this Saturday, October 10, 2020. Update on processions with France Bleu.

The group of associations Marchons Enfants, including the Manif pour tous, called for demonstrations this Saturday, October 10 everywhere in France against the bioethics bill and in particular against the opening of the PMA to all women. Processions were organized in about sixty towns in the regions.

In the Paris region

In Paris, the gathering, limited to 1,000 people, started at 3 pm at Place Vendôme. In Versailles several thousand people rallied against the bioethics bill, according to France Blue Paris. “We are here to defend the child”, proclaimed for his part in Versailles Ludovine de La Rochère, the president of the Manif for all who fears “that at the next revision of the bioethics law, it will be surrogacy for male couples and single men, and for male female couples, which is just as scandalous”.

Nantes

AT Nantes (Loire-Atlantique), nearly 1,000 demonstrators were gathered against the bioethics law.

Reindeer

AT Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), around 300 people had responded to the call of the Manif pour tous, gathered on the Esplanade de Gaulle to protest against the bioethics law. A pro PMA counter-demonstration was also held at the same time.

Tours

AT Tours (Indre-et-Loire), around 650 people gathered in two different processions, the anti-PMA on one side with the collective “Marchons enfants” and the pro-PMA on the other. The two processions marched in the city center of Tours, in the cacophony, some embarrassing the others by the dissemination of their messages.

Limoges

AT Limoges (Haute-Vienne), two simultaneous gatherings were held, barely 200 meters apart. They brought together a total of a hundred people. On the one hand, there were activists from the Manif for all who came “defend the rights of the child” behind a banner “Stop PMA without father”. Two hundred meters further, young people and feminist movements had called for a counter-demonstration in music, in colorful outfits with sequins.

Le Havre

In Le Havre (Seine-Maritime), it is on the Place de l’Hotel de Ville that the two demonstrations were opposed, left-wing activists on the one hand facing the gathering of the Marchons Enfants collective, opposed to the PMA for all.

Pau

AT Pau (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), 550 people, including children, demonstrated against PMA for all and GPA. Women’s rights defenders and LGBT, around 150 people, gathered a few meters away.

Clermont-Ferrand

AT Clermont-Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme) demonstrators from Manif pour tous and Alliance Vita gathered in front of the law school.

Gueret

AT Guéret (Creuse), around forty people attended the anti-PMA demonstration on Saturday morning for all. Here too, the demonstrators present denounce a project in the form of a soapy slope, with the fear that the extension of access to assisted reproduction will eventually lead to the legalization of surrogacy.

Other processions were planned in around sixty towns in the regions, including Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), Bordeaux (Gironde), Lille (North) or Bondy (Seine-Saint-Denis).

Counter-demonstrations in favor of assisted reproduction for all women are also organized in several cities, such as Bayonne (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) or Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin).

Voted on August 1 at second reading in the National Assembly, the bioethics bill should be adopted definitively in the coming months.