Tens of thousands of people demonstrate in the island’s capital against the government’s oil crisis management. The oil did serious damage.

PORT LOUIS afp / taz | After the oil spill off Mauritius, tens of thousands of islanders protested against the government on Saturday. 50,000 to 75,000 people gathered for the largest demonstration in national history on the square in front of the cathedral in the capital Port Louis.

Most of the demonstrators wore black to highlight the devastating consequences of the oil spill. Many demonstrators carried the national flag to make it clear that it was a non-partisan protest. Among other things, they called for the resignation of Prime Minister Pravid Jugnauth.

The protesters criticized that it took the government too long to organize the pumping of heating oil and diesel from the wrecked Japanese freighter “Wakashio”. The leakage of over 1000 tons of fuel from the freighter after it hit a reef off the southeast coast of Mauritius in late July and broke up three weeks later polluted the Mauritian coasts and killed many animals. Most of the people in the region organized the cleaning up and repelling of the oil spills themselves.

Just a few days ago, 34 dead dolphins were washed ashore on the affected coast, just a few kilometers from the accident site. According to initial findings, they do not contain any oil, but further toxicological studies are necessary, the authorities said. The population sees a connection with the oil spill.