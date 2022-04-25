Demonstrations Activists blocked a Russian tanker in Norway

Activists shackled themselves in an oil tanker in protest of the Ukrainian war.

Norwegian Greenpeace activists on Monday prevented a Russian tanker from unloading its cargo near Oslo, news agency AFP reports. Activists criticize Russia’s hostilities in Ukraine.

The Ust Luga, used by the Russian oil company Lugatek, was transporting oil to the Esso terminal in south-eastern Norway. According to Greenpeace, the ship has 95,000 tons of oil.

Activists approached the platform with an inflatable boat and kayaks. Some chained themselves to the ship, others held signs criticizing the funding of the war. Police stopped some of the activists before they had time to take part in the protest.

“I am shocked that Norway is operating freely as a port for Russian oil, even though we now know that it is funding Putin’s military operations,” Greenpeace’s Norwegian Country Director Frode Pleym says in a press release.

Esson representative Anne Fougner According to AFP, the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet told it that the oil in question was not subject to economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the West. According to Fougner, the transportation-related agreements were signed before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Although Norway is not a member of the European Union, it has followed the EU in almost all sanctions against Russia.