Demonstrations Activists allowed to block one of Europe’s main transport routes for 30 hours – Lawyers say police still have a lot of justification for gassing protesters in Helsinki

Solutions are expected from the Public Prosecutor and the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

Police Board released on Thursday their report how the events of the Elokapina demonstration in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, progressed on Saturday.

The police government did not directly comment on the use of force by the police – including the use of gas spray – as complaints and requests for investigations into the demonstration are currently pending in the Office of the Prosecutor General and in the Office of the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

Professor of Constitutional Law Tuomas Ojanen had not yet read the report of the Police Board on Thursday, but estimates that the police face a considerable burden of justification.

“Personally, I think it makes sense to wait for the law enforcement officers’ solutions, because there have been complaints about the police’s actions,” says Ojanen.

Helsinki Professor of Criminal Law at the University Sakari Melander considers that the report of the Police Board has been thoroughly prepared.

“It naturally sheds light on events more broadly than, for example, videos on social media about what happened,” Melander commented in an email.

However, the essential question of the proportionality of the means used is, in Melander’s view, still to be clarified.

“In my view, the report does not call into question previous assessments of the possibility that progress could have been made by less lenient means or means of force than with OC spraying.”

Police used pepper spray against protesters in the Elokapina movement last Saturday in Helsinki.­

“ “Helsinki police seem to have made a clear error of assessment and exaggeration.”

Ojanen is familiar with the case law of both the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights. Both courts uphold the right of citizens to peaceful gatherings and demonstrations.

According to the police, force was used when some of the protesters had settled on the busy Kaisaniemenkatu and thus closed the road.

Ojanen relates the interruption of this traffic to, for example, a demonstration by the Austrian environmental movement, which cut off traffic on the Brennersola motorway for 30 hours in 1998. Brennersola is one of the most important transport routes between northern and southern Europe.

The German transport company demanded that the Austrian state compensate for its financial losses because the authorities did not prevent the demonstration. However, the company was not able to identify its financial losses.

The case also went to the European Court of Justice when the transport company invoked the free movement of goods and demanded that Austria pay compensation for the damage caused to the company.

The European Court of Justice stated in its rulingthat moving the demonstration to the side of the motorway or shortening it in time would have undermined the purpose of the whole idea of ​​the event, as well as the exercise of freedom of assembly and expression. Besides, there were other routes.

“If compares this case with the fact that on Saturday afternoon the demonstration cut off traffic on Unioninkatu and partly on Kaisaniemenkatu for a few hours, the Helsinki police seem to have made a clear error of assessment and exaggeration, ”Ojanen reflects.

On Sunday, Ojanen estimated that the police have a considerable duty to investigate that their actions to disperse the demonstration would have been acceptable, necessary and proportionate, and respectful of fundamental and human rights.

