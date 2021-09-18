No Result
Demonstrations About a thousand people are protesting against the corona actions in front of the Parliament House

September 18, 2021
in World
City|Demonstrations

About a thousand people have gathered for a protest, the name of which was reported to the police as “For Freedom of Choice”.

In Helsinki about a thousand people have gathered in front of the Parliament House to demonstrate, the police say.

The name reported to the police in the protest is “For Freedom of Choice”. The pages of the expression state that participants are particularly opposed to coronary vaccinations and vaccine passports for children.

According to police, the demonstration has been peaceful.

