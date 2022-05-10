Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Demonstrations About a hundred protesters in Elokapina blocked traffic to the Kilpilahti refinery in Porvoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In addition, according to Elokapina, the activists are locked in locomotives and train tracks in the yard.

Environmental movement Elokapina reports that its activists have blocked road and train traffic to Neste’s oil refinery in Kilpilahti, Porvoo. Elokapina announced its protest in the early evening.

Neste Production Director Jori Sahlsten told NST after seven in the evening that, according to Neste’s preliminary data, Elokapina has cut off traffic to the refinery on public roads, but activists are not known to be in the refinery area.

Elokapina announces that it has closed roads at 6 pm at two intersections. In addition, according to Elokapina, the activists are locked in locomotives and train tracks in the yard.

In his protest, Elokapina states that he opposes supporting Russia with a fossil trade.

Eastern Uusimaa police confirmed a message on Twitter shortly before eight o’clock that the environmental movement has blocked traffic on Kilpilahdentie and rail traffic at the oil refinery’s yard.

See also  Police are publicly looking for strangers who work with children

According to the police, the situation on Kilpilahdentie in the vicinity of the refinery continued for another half past ten in the evening. According to a Twitter update from the Eastern Uusimaa police, there were less than a hundred protesters.

Police said on Twitter that the situation was calm even in the evening. Police negotiated with the protesters.

#Demonstrations #protesters #Elokapina #blocked #traffic #Kilpilahti #refinery #Porvoo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Draghi in Biden: "Italy and the US united in a strong way" - Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.