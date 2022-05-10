Demonstrations About a hundred protesters in Elokapina blocked traffic to the Kilpilahti refinery in Porvoo

In addition, according to Elokapina, the activists are locked in locomotives and train tracks in the yard.

Environmental movement Elokapina reports that its activists have blocked road and train traffic to Neste’s oil refinery in Kilpilahti, Porvoo. Elokapina announced its protest in the early evening.

Neste Production Director Jori Sahlsten told NST after seven in the evening that, according to Neste’s preliminary data, Elokapina has cut off traffic to the refinery on public roads, but activists are not known to be in the refinery area.

Elokapina announces that it has closed roads at 6 pm at two intersections. In addition, according to Elokapina, the activists are locked in locomotives and train tracks in the yard.

In his protest, Elokapina states that he opposes supporting Russia with a fossil trade.

Eastern Uusimaa police confirmed a message on Twitter shortly before eight o’clock that the environmental movement has blocked traffic on Kilpilahdentie and rail traffic at the oil refinery’s yard.

According to the police, the situation on Kilpilahdentie in the vicinity of the refinery continued for another half past ten in the evening. According to a Twitter update from the Eastern Uusimaa police, there were less than a hundred protesters.

Police said on Twitter that the situation was calm even in the evening. Police negotiated with the protesters.