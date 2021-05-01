Demonstrations About 300 people gathered in the center of Helsinki for a protest against coronary restrictions, police stopped the gathering

The police stopped the gathering because it was against the current gathering restrictions.

Police stopped a demonstration of about 300 people in the center of Helsinki on Saturday afternoon. The demonstration, according to police, was a continuation of previous protests against anti-coronary restrictions.

On Labor Day, at 2 pm, a demonstration of the Suurkulkue demonstration of six people was announced near Helsinki’s Finlandia Hall. More people appeared than reported.

“The procession tried to pass through the Civic Square towards the Esplanade Park, but the police stopped the procession and ordered the crowd to disperse. The police are trying to end the meeting because it is currently illegal, ”said Commissioner Jarmo Heinonen of the Helsinki Police shortly before three in the afternoon.

Helsinki and in the Uusimaa Hospital District there is a six-person restriction imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland. The restriction applies to public events and general meetings, as defined by demonstrations.

Restrictions on gatherings imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency do not apply to private events.

After three in the afternoon, police said On Twitterthat the demonstration crowd is dispersed and the demonstration continues in parts.