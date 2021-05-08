Demonstrations About 190 people were injured in clashes in Jerusalem, the majority of Palestinians

The week has been turbulent in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

In Jerusalem about 190 people have been injured in clashes near the al-Aqsa mosque and elsewhere in the city on Friday, local Red Crescent and Israeli police said Times of Israel according to the magazine.

At least 178 Palestinians were reported injured. Many had injuries caused by rubber bullets fired by riot police.

Israel said at least six police were injured in the clashes.

The week has been turbulent in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. According to the news agency AFP, Palestinians have protested, for example, against the eviction plan of several families living in East Jerusalem.

According to Israeli police, there would have been hundreds of rioters near the mosque after the evening’s prayers.