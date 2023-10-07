Demonstrations | About 180 people demonstrated against the government in Helsinki

Protesters blocked traffic on Mannerheimintie for about 20 minutes. According to the police, the demonstration was peaceful.

About 180 people participated in the anti-government demonstration in the center of Helsinki on Saturday, according to the Helsinki police. The demonstration was peaceful from the police’s point of view.

The demonstration march organized by “Blue against the government” set off from Senate Square at around 3:30 p.m. The demonstration went from Mannerheimintie to the parliament building.

The demonstrators announced that they were against “the racist and misanthropic policy of the blue-black government”. They demand the resignation of the government.

Mannerheimintie some of the protesters stood on the roadway and temporarily blocked traffic. Traffic was stopped for about twenty minutes.

The protesters obeyed the police order to leave.

The demonstration ended in front of the parliament building around 7 p.m.