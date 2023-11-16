Saturday, November 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Demonstrations | About 150 people demonstrate for Palestine at the Rautatiantori metro station

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Demonstrations | About 150 people demonstrate for Palestine at the Rautatiantori metro station

The demonstration is going on peacefully and will not block access to or from the subway, says the police.

About 150 people demonstrate for Palestine near the entrance to Helsinki’s Rautatientor metro station. The protesters have gathered to sit on the Kompas platform, from which the escalators to the subway platforms leave.

The communication of the Helsinki police says that the demonstration is going on peacefully and will not block access to or from the subway.

The police did not receive advance notification of the demonstration, but are now there to secure it after receiving information from the subway’s security control.

The demonstration lasts until around eight in the evening.

The protesters have gathered to sit on the Kompassi platform. Picture: Ville Eloranta / HS

#Demonstrations #people #demonstrate #Palestine #Rautatiantori #metro #station

See also  Russia | Putin signed a law making treason punishable by life imprisonment
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Jesurún confirms it: Colombia will play two friendlies against European teams in March

Jesurún confirms it: Colombia will play two friendlies against European teams in March

Recommended

No Result
View All Result