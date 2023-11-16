Demonstrations | About 150 people demonstrate for Palestine at the Rautatiantori metro station

The demonstration is going on peacefully and will not block access to or from the subway, says the police.

About 150 people demonstrate for Palestine near the entrance to Helsinki’s Rautatientor metro station. The protesters have gathered to sit on the Kompas platform, from which the escalators to the subway platforms leave.

The communication of the Helsinki police says that the demonstration is going on peacefully and will not block access to or from the subway.

The police did not receive advance notification of the demonstration, but are now there to secure it after receiving information from the subway’s security control.

The demonstration lasts until around eight in the evening.