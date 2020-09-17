Across the Hexagon, a day of mobilization and social rebellion is scheduled for Thursday, September 17. In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) or Lyon (Rhône), the demonstrators are also there and very determined. In the capital, the procession will leave at the beginning of the afternoon from the Place de la République. Among the demonstrators, several nurses are present. “We lack material, we lack gloves“protested Annick Picard, one of them and member of the CGT Santé.

This woman believes that the government has only revalued nurses’ salaries. For her, this is clearly insufficient. Added to this is a lack of recognition that she and her colleagues denounce. Same story with the education world. For Mathilde Eisenberg, teacher in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine), “we have the impression that the money that is put in priority is always for the same“. This is why she too will be in the street this Thursday, September 17.