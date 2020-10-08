Demonstrations A report by the Police Board on the use of gas spray on protesters revealed: “Freedom of expression does not mean freedom to break the law”

The Police Board has submitted a report on the Elokapina demonstration to the Ministry of the Interior.

Demonstration freedom does not mean freedom to break the law, the Police Board reminds the Ministry of the Interior in its report on the events of the Elokapina movement demonstration.

In a protest in Kaisaniemi, the police used gas spray against protesters. The gassing sparked a widespread public debate over whether police action to disperse the peaceful demonstration was oversized.

The use of force took place in a situation where some of the protesters had settled on the busy Kaisaniemenkatu and closed the roadway with their actions. The police had not been informed in advance about the protesters’ plan to block traffic on the Unioninkatu and Kaisaniemenkatu roadways, the Police Board states in a press release issued on Thursday.

These activities caused disruptions and obstacles to public traffic, endangered protesters and police officers who performed police duties. In addition, the inconvenience caused to the traffic posed a danger to the activities of the rescue authorities, the release says.

“It is noteworthy that the police never interrupted the demonstration, but allowed the protesters to continue safely even after the demonstrators were removed from the road.”

Police Board notes that, according to a statement issued by the Helsinki Police Department, the situation reached the point where the means available to the police were no longer sufficient. The means had been advice, exhortations, and commandments for hours.

“Also, the physical carrying and transfer of protesters to the sidewalk no longer produced the desired outcome, as there were no resources to transport every person who disobeyed a police order, and carrying or detaching protesters chained to each other by force could have caused physical injury.

The head of the police mission approved the use of OC spray as the mildest available force to disperse the crowd, a statement from the Police Board says.

Prior to the use of the spray, it had been ascertained that the use of the spray was possible under the circumstances and that their use was limited to a limited number of demonstrators. Police had also warned protesters not to use the spray and allowed five minutes to leave the road itself.

In considering the use of force, the Head of Mission had assessed the significant traffic disruption caused by the crowd, the police resources available, alternative means, and the release of police resources to handle urgent alert tasks. The situation also had to assess alternative course of events if the situation had been allowed to continue, the Police Board says.

“To the police it is vital that our actions are socially acceptable and critical. That is why it is important that the case is also evaluated by outsiders and, if necessary, we develop our operations on the basis of it. The case shows how important it is for the police not only to make decisions based on laws and guidelines, but also to be able to justify them openly and to take an active part in the debate about our activities, ”the Chief of Police Sanna Heikinheimo The police board says in a press release.

“The way our activities appear in the eyes of the citizens creates the basis for the exceptionally high confidence of Finns in the police. Trust is the lifeblood of all our operations. ”

“Police the principle is to avoid a situation of use of force, ”the Police Board release states.

The use of force by the police is guided by fundamental and human rights, the general principles of the Police Act and the specific principles of the police force use rule, which are the necessity and defensibility of the use of force.

The need for the use of force may arise, for example, if the target person does not follow the advice, prompts or orders given by the police. In this case, the police will complete their lawful task, if necessary, “using the necessary and proportionate means of force,” the press release says.

According to the Police Board, in all situations, the police strive to perform the task primarily on the principle of least harm, taking into account the safety of the target person and bystanders.

“The choice of the necessary means of force is influenced by the overall assessment of the situation. For example, if less severe means such as advice, exhortations and orders prove ineffective, one can move to use the force that is the lightest but effective enough to achieve the goal of the current job, ”says Chief of Police Sanna Heikinheimo in a statement from the National Board of Police.

Heikinheimo says that the police means and means of using force do not have a separately prescribed or prescribed order of use. Only the use of a firearm is subject to separate conditions of use in the Police Act.

According to Heikinheimo, the use of OC spray may be justified in some situations: “The police will assess the lightest, sufficiently effective and defensible means of force on a case-by-case basis. This may mean that, for example, instead of physical means of force, such as carrying or moving a person, the first means of force may be the use of OC spray. ”

Police Board emphasizes in its press release that police action must be ‘sustainable’. In the opinion of the Police Board, the actions of the police on Saturday 3 October in Kaisaniemi must be assessed as a whole.

“A comparison with the operating models of some previous demonstrations is not unambiguous, as the circumstances of the events are always different,” the Police Board writes.

