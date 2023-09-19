Demonstrations | A handful of students demonstrate their opinion at the University of Helsinki

The students say that it is a takeover of the university’s main building, the reason for which are the cuts planned by the government.

Students are currently demonstrating at the University of Helsinki. They say they occupied the university’s main building to protest Petteri Orpon (kok) cuts planned by the government, for example to housing subsidies.

HS photographer on site Juha Salminen says that maybe twenty students have settled in the lobby of the building to show their opinion and there is also a protest sign outside the building.

The demonstration calls for the university to take a stand on the government’s cut policy, so that students can focus on their studies without deepening concerns about their income. In addition, they demand a reaction to the “racist immigration policy that makes the position of international students miserable”.

