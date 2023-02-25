Demonstrations | A demonstration against Russia’s war of aggression moves in the center in the afternoon

The demonstration march goes from Kansalaistor to Tehtaankatu. Traffic may be temporarily disrupted along the route of the procession.

Helsinki a demonstration opposing Russia’s war of aggression and supporting Ukraine will be held in the city center on Saturday afternoon. The procession was scheduled to leave Kansalaistor at 1:20 p.m.

The demonstration called “A Year of Terror in Ukraine” is organized by the Peace Alliance. According to the Helsinki police, it is estimated that 500–600 people will participate in the demonstration.

The procession goes from Kansalaistor to Tehtaankatu. The exact route is Mannerheimintie – Eteläesplanadi – Eteläranta – Laivasillankatu – Tehtaankatu.

According to the police, the procession may temporarily stop traffic on its route. In particular, tram traffic on Tehtaankatu had to be temporarily suspended and the street closed.