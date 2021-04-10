Demonstrations A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions is being held in Helsinki, and police are preparing to break up the procession

According to police, the Little Parliament Park demonstration and the Grand Procession are a continuation of the anti-coronation demonstration in March.

In Helsinki a protest against coronavirus restrictions is scheduled for Saturday. The demonstration, bearing the name Suurkulkue, is scheduled to begin at 12 noon at the Small Parliament and proceed in the center of Helsinki.

Police have not received notice of the protest.

The procession against coronary restrictions will be dismantled, if an attempt is made to form a large number of many small demonstrations in the procession, the police command center will be told STT.

“Any new protests in the same place that may be made today as a result of past events cannot be considered valid, as the holding of new meetings could cause unreasonable harm to public order,” the chief commissioner said in a police statement. Seppo Kujala.

Helsinki police say they have received a report of a two-person demonstration in Little Parliament Park. Police say they are guarding this protest.

According to police, the demonstration and procession in the Small Parliament Park is a continuation of a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in March, where organizers did not comply with assembly restrictions.

According to police estimates, about 300 people attended the event. Police suspect 46 of assembly violations.

