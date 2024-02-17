Saturday, February 17, 2024
Demonstrations | A candlelight procession in the center of Helsinki on behalf of the civilians of Gaza causes traffic problems

February 17, 2024
According to the police, around 500 people will participate in the procession supporting the civilians of the Gaza Strip.

Palestine The candlelight procession organized on behalf of civilians will cause traffic problems in the center of Helsinki on Saturday evening, informs the Helsinki police.

The procession started from Rautatientor at eight o'clock and will then follow the route Mikonkatu-Aleksanterinkatu-Unioninkatu-Esplanadi-Keskuskatu.

It was reported from the police command center after eight that the traffic inconvenience is not likely to be very significant and that the procession will proceed briskly.

According to the police estimate, there were about 500 people in the procession at the time of its departure.

