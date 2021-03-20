Demonstrations 300 protesters against coronary restrictions march in central Helsinki – police say organizers do not follow assembly restrictions

According to police, the organizers of the protest did not follow the plan agreed with the police to march in groups of six, but the participants marched as one group.

Helsinki a demonstration against coronary restrictions is currently being held in the center. Helsinki police say on Twitter that about 300 people will take part in the protest.

One person has been arrested from the Parliament House during the demonstration. According to police, the person caused the disturbance and refused to leave despite the prompts.

Participants gathered in the Senate Square, from where the demonstration was marched to the Parliament House and the Citizen’s Square in front of the central library Oodi.

Police initially announced that the march would take place in groups of six in order to enforce gathering restrictions. As the crowd marched along Aleksanterinkatu, police tweeted that organizers were not following a plan they agreed with police for groups of six people.

Some of the protesters were directed in front of the Parliament House and some to the Citizens’ Hall. Mannerheimintie north of the Parliament House was crossed for a moment at half past two in the afternoon.