IOn the night of May 1st, demonstrators attacked police officers in Berlin-Kreuzberg. At a left-wing women’s demonstration on Sunday evening, participants threw bottles and firecrackers at the police, as reported by a dpa photographer and the police. A stone was also thrown at the police. Police officers on the fringes of the demonstration were repeatedly hit and kicked, said a police spokeswoman. At least one woman was arrested.

According to the police, around 3,300 demonstrators were present. Especially in the front part of the event, the mood was aggressive. Firecrackers were set off and Bengal fire burned out. The police stopped the demonstration several times. In some cases, the police took umbrellas from demonstrators who used them as privacy screens.

Afternoon was peaceful

A left-wing demonstration had already passed through Wedding largely peacefully in the afternoon. According to the police, there were about 650 participants. A police spokesman said after the end that everything went smoothly. According to the information, a total of up to 3,400 police forces were deployed on Sunday.

May Day itself is again the occasion for numerous demonstrations through the capital on Monday. The main focus of the police is the usual “Revolutionary May Day demonstration” of left and radical left groups from Neukölln to Kreuzberg. The police expect 10,000 to 15,000 participants. Again and again there have been outbreaks of violence in the past, mainly by left-wing rioters.