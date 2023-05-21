Demonstration | “There is no place like this” – Hundreds protested against the construction of a skate park in Suvilahti

At the end of April, the Helsinki City Council approved a plan for the construction of an entertainment and event center.

Suvilahti The DIY skate park looked like a relaxed festival area on Sunday afternoon. There were at least hundreds of people in the area demonstrating in favor of keeping the skatepark.

Helsinki the city council decided at the end of Aprilthat there will be an Event Hub entertainment center, which consists of two hotels, offices, restaurants and an event space.

The first ones the demonstrators had arrived at the scene in a procession that left Hakaniemi at 1 p.m. Hours later, young people streamed in from the Kalasatama metro station. The event is supposed to continue on Sunday until ten in the evening.

Some of those who came were skating, some were listening to music and the rest were spending time together.

On Sunday, hundreds of people sat on the edges of Suvilahti’s skate park enjoying being together.

“There is an easy atmosphere here. You rarely see this place empty, there is always someone here,” said the Helsinki resident Lily Mikkola16.

He says that he visits Suvilahti a couple of times a week.

“There is no place like this. Often, when we’ve been here, things happen with complete strangers. There are also many wonderful memories of various events from here,” said Iida Aittapelto17.

Skate park is built with talko forces.

The event was organized by the groups defending open urban space Kaikkien Helsinki and Save Suvilahti.

The core group decided two weeks ago that they wanted to show what they think about the plans.

Sara Särkkä, Papu Nyström, Oona Markkanen and Juhana Hurula defend Suvilahti’s skate park and open urban space.

Belonging to the organizers Sara Särkkä says that he is not against Event Hub in Helsinki per se.

“But Suvilahti is the wrong place for that. Why doesn’t the city understand that world-class successful stars also emerge from these places of subcultures, they don’t start directly on the big stages”, says Särkkä.

Also one of the organizers of the event Oona Markkanen wonders why Helsinki doesn’t appreciate its gems like Suvilahten Park, where, for example, skaters from all over the world come.

“The city also needs to breathe, and not just be filled with monotonous architecture,” says Markkanen.

“In such clubs, the young people do something themselves, and that’s usually what they want,” said for his part Papu Nyström.

When the Suvilahti skate park is demolished, the city plans to build a temporary skate ramp in Hanasaari at the former parking area of ​​the Heleni power plant. Later, it is planned to build a permanent skate park in the area vacated by the Hanasaari power plant.