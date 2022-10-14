Demonstration | The traffic stop on Mannerheimintie is over, dozens of protesters moved to Kansalaistor

Protesters blocked the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Pohjoise Rautatiekatu on Friday afternoon.

Picket blocked the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Pohjoisen Rautatiekatu in Helsinki at the corners of the Parliament on Friday at five in the afternoon.

After a traffic stop that lasted about an hour, the protesters moved to Kansalaistor after the police negotiated with them.

Vehicle and tram traffic was temporarily blocked in both directions on Mannerheimintie, the police command center told HS.

According to the police’s estimate, about 70 protesters participated in the demonstration on Mannerheimintie. The demonstration was organized by the environmental movement Elokapina.

The police warned earlier on Friday that the demonstration might cause a significant and long-term traffic problem in the center of Helsinki.