Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Thousands of citizens demonstrated this morning at the Explanada de los Héroes in defense of the INE and against the so-called Plan B of electoral reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This concentration is carried out simultaneously in more than 100 cities of the country in defense of the vote, the electoral body and in support of the Supreme Court of Justice, which must validate or reject this reform.

Dressed in pink or white, alone, accompanied by relatives and even their pets, they have arrived to concentrate and protest against secondary electoral reforms promoted by AMLO.

On the Explanada de los Héroes, a few meters from the Government Palace, a booth was installed where Javier Lozano Ferral, Spokesman for NL24will moderate the concentration.

During the concentration, the participation of Regina Julián, from Agenda Ciudadana; the specialist in electoral matters Lourdes López Flores and Javier Prieto de la Fuente, representative of companies and leader of Selíder.

The demonstration was called by Movimiento NL24, Unidos, Poder Ciudadano and Frente Cívico Nacional.

In an alternate move, members of BRAKES They will carry out a march on various streets of the City Center with the same purpose, but they will add that they ask for the dismissal of AMLO.