Launched from a union van, hundreds of colorful fake banknotes waltz gently in the air and scattered on the asphalt. On Boulevard Voltaire, a stone’s throw from Place de la République, the dummy currency, stamped with the sum of 183 euros, seems to be a thumbs-nose to the Ségur de la santé agreement, concluded in July 2020 and symbol of the breakage of health for employees. For Frédéric Lopez, geriatric nursing assistant at the Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP), the health sector has not finished suffering from the contempt of the government. “It is the poor relation of government aid! “ launches the SUD union representative. If he and his colleagues have indeed received these 183 euros of salary increase, the account is far from there. “It’s not at all up to the hospital’s problems. This does not at all compensate for the freezing of the index point since 2010, nor does it make our businesses more attractive. In geriatrics, we had a big role to play during the epidemic by offering downstream care, but the situation is catastrophic, we have lost more than 100 beds in the establishment. “

Like the caregiver, 20,000 people, according to the organizers, took to the streets of Paris on Thursday, from the Place de la République to that of the Nation, at the call of the CGT, FSU, Solidaires, Unef, UNL, MNL, Fidl. After the days of action in January in health, national education and energy, the high point agenda of this “social spring” is loaded. Defend employment, at a time when job cuts are raining in from all sides. And support public services, the absolute necessity of which has been exposed in broad daylight as the country sinks into the Covid epidemic. In the procession, whatever the profession, age or union organization, one observation seems to prevail: already weakened before the health crisis, public services are now under siege.

Sylvie, Atsem in a nursery school in Essonne, is today the privileged observer. On her white T-shirt, with multicolored markers, the employee of the territorial public service listed her grievances. “Right now we’re all on the brink of burnout. In the sanitary conditions that we know, we are more and more solicited and less and less recognized. “ In addition to its usual missions of “Second mother” from toddlers to school, it must now take charge of the application of a strict health protocol, for the same salary, barely higher than a minimum wage. “We have to do this in addition to our usual work, we don’t have time for the children anymore. It’s very time-consuming, you have to disinfect everything, enforce certain rules in the canteen, be careful that children do not touch the surfaces on which you have just put the product. “

Repeated job destruction announcements

If the agents of the public services are struggling, they were joined by many employees of the private sector, also decided to make their rage heard. On the Boulevard de la Capitale, safety helmets on their heads and work clothes on their backs, workers at the Total de Grandpuits refinery, suffering from a restructuring of their site which could result in the destruction of 700 jobs , converted metal barrels into a bass drum. A few meters behind them, the Sanofi researchers also gave voice. On her white coat, Catherine Eymery has crossed out the name of her employer, replaced by “Sanofric”. For the elected CGT of the Vitry-Alfortville research center, the announcements of repeated job losses, the last of which concerns 1,000 positions, including 400 in R&D, are irresponsible. “Sanofi is preparing to relocate all of its chemical research to China, all of its biotechnology research to the United States. The management conditions the employment of the employees of a country on the benefits that it generates there and, in France, with our social gains, it does not make enough margin! “ she storms. An infamy, denounces the employee, particularly in times of pandemic.