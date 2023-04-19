Demonstration | Protests in arenas will change the future of sports, predicts the former world champion to the BBC

Protests by environmental activists have interrupted sporting events in Britain both last year and this year.

Snooker The environmental protest that stopped the World Cup match could change the future of the sport, snooker’s former world champion Shaun Murphy In an interview with the BBC.

“Snooker is a soft target. I see it as inevitable that the relationship between the fans and the sport will change,” said Murphy.

“One of the most charming things about the Crucible [MM-kisojen areena] is that the audience in the front row can practically touch the players, and now we saw it happen.”

At the Crucible on Monday night, two matches were interrupted when two protesters jumped from the crowd into the playing area.

A woman who broke into another playing area tried to glue herself to the table, but the referee of the match had time to stop the woman, who could only grab the bag on the table. A man who was emptying a bag of coloring powder onto the snooker table had time to jump onto the table in the other playing area.

According to the British media, the protest was organized by Just Stop Oil, an organization that opposes the use of fossil fuels.

“I’ve been saying for a long time that security arrangements are weak,” Murphy said.

in Britain visible protests in sports have become something of a phenomenon. The World Snooker protest came just two days after animal activists delayed the start of the Grand National galloping race.

In March of last year, an environmental activist tied himself to a goal post during the Everton-Newcastle match. The activist received a six-week prison sentence for his act. The activist who represented the Just Stop Oil organization had chosen the match as the target because Newcastle was sponsored by the oil company Saudi Aramco.

In March of last year, a group of activists representing the Just Stop Oil organization invaded the Silverstone track area during the race and sat down on the track.

The World Snooker Championships have resorted to stricter security arrangements as a result of the protest. There are more orderlies in the arena. Spectators are only allowed to bring small bags into the stands, which are carefully inspected.

Snooker former world tour leader Barry Hearn said in a BBC radio interview that he was not at all surprised by the protest.

“Sports is such an easy target,” Hearn said.

“I think the protest did nothing but harm to their cause. They are just troublemakers. When a protest is disruptive like that and affects the experience of ticket buyers, fans are robbed of the experience. It is a form of theft.”

The police have said that they arrested a 25-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman as a result of the fight that took place in the Crucible.

The story has been corrected in the part where it is said that the woman who protested was stopped.