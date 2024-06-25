Demonstration of the August Rebellion | The police have a new tactic at Tuesday’s demonstration: they don’t say the number of arrests

Demonstration of the Elo Rebellion|According to the police, Tuesday night’s protesters did not follow the pre-agreed rules of the game.

Helsinki according to the police, Tuesday evening’s Elokapina demonstration in the center of Helsinki went “good and bad”.

Chief Commissioner Heikki Porola was satisfied in the evening that the demonstration went peacefully.

“There were no problems with that, but the organizer of the demonstration did not follow the rules of the game, which were agreed together before the start. The organizer deviated from the plans,” says Porola.

Picket had announced in advance that the procession would go near the end of Liisankatu and from there to the Kaisaniemi park area.

“We didn’t go there either. We agreed on how to go and where to go, but then they abandoned those plans and sat down at the intersection of Simonkatu, Mannerheimintie and Kaivokatu and blocked traffic there.”

Police has also refined its tactics in informing. There is no longer an exact figure on how many protesters were arrested.

“Ten were arrested. This time we don’t count them individually and we don’t tell the total number, because it feels like it will be used against us.”

Porola says that the arrested protesters have not been profiled in advance, that is, they have thought about who will be arrested first.

“Of course, if the demonstration were of a different kind, then of course those who cause danger to life or health or commit crimes would be arrested.

Tuesday arrested the demonstrators were taken to the Pasila police station, as it was mainly cases of stabbing. In Pasila, their situation is investigated and a preliminary investigation is carried out.

“Once that’s done, they’ll be released right away.”

The release takes place during the evening, night and at the latest on Wednesday morning.

Was it caused by a Swedish activist who participated in the demonstration Greta Thunberg extra trouble for the police?

“It didn’t cost us anything extra,” replies Porola.

Is Thunberg still in custody?

“I will not comment on that.”