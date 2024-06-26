Demonstration of the August Rebellion | The police explain why they did not count those arrested on the spot – “Why would we count?”

Demonstration of the Elo Rebellion|Counting and recording those arrested is important in terms of legal protection, says the docent of police law. On Tuesday, the police did not announce the number of people arrested at the Elokapina demonstration.

Police did not announce the exact number of those arrested at Elokapina’s demonstration on Tuesday. Usually, the police have reported this information.

Chief Inspector of the Helsinki Police Department Heikki Porolan according to the police did not count the number of protesters arrested during the demonstration in order to avoid unnecessary work.

“We don’t do anything with that information. So why would we count?”

According to Porola, from the police’s point of view, it is more meaningful that the number of arrested people is assessed on the spot in broad terms. This would mean, for example, telling whether we are talking about tens, hundreds or, say, two buses.

“For whom it means something, is it [kiinniotettuja] for example 91 or 101.”

The exact number of those arrested and their information will be known to the police when they are taken to the police station and the investigation is opened. Porola states that every police action is recorded.

Second the explanation was that, according to Porola, the announced amount can be used against them.

On Wednesday, Porola explained to HS that such a situation could be, for example, if the calculation has failed in a hurry – or that the matter is repeatedly asked.

He says that the situation on the field is confusing and that time is wasted in discussing the matter.

“There has been nothing but disputes when someone tells another number and someone else tells another number. Then we will ask what you are hiding.”

Animal rebellion bulletin according to the police arrested more than 130 people at Tuesday’s demonstration.

Docent of police law by Henri Rikander counting and recording those arrested is already important from the point of view of legal protection. At the latest, when those arrested have been taken to the police station, the information should be available.

According to Rikander, it is important to know on what basis the person has been arrested and how long they will be detained.

“From the moment of arrest, certain time limits start to be calculated, i.e. how long you can be detained and where the demands for imprisonment come from.”

Rikander states that arrest is such a strong interference with basic rights that it must always be documented to guarantee a person’s legal protection. According to Porola, this is also how the police work.

“When you are the subject of a police action, there are always markings.”

The police have no discretion in this matter, Rikander says.

“Deprivation of freedom is always a significant issue for an individual. The situation is that, if a person’s freedom is taken away, it must be recorded in the police system. Otherwise, how could the arrested person take it to the legality assessment?”

According to Porola not telling the number is not a matter of the police’s new policy, but the calculation of the number of arrests is considered on a case-by-case basis and different people may end up with different solutions.

“If two people are arrested, it’s calculated quite quickly and we can tell you that,” he says.

Porola also refers to what the police are doing on a case-by-case basis, for example, when “they start asking for numbers”.

He does not think that this will affect the legal protection of detainees.

“It is not significant information for anyone.”