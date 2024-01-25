Demonstrating officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs act in violation of the internal code of conduct. It states that open protest 'against official positions' is taboo. According to two professors, the minister can therefore intervene. “Demonstrations by BZ officials seem problematic to me. They act contrary to their own internal guidelines.”
Hanneke Keultjes
Latest update:
06:18
