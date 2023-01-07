The Association of Iranian Academics in the Netherlands is organizing a demonstration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague this afternoon. The meeting is in response to Iran’s latest execution of two men.

The two (20 and 22 years old) were hanged because, according to the Iranian authorities, they were involved in the murder of a soldier during a demonstration in the country. With these executions, a total of four death sentences have now been announced by the regime, according to Reuters news agency. Three others have also been sentenced to death in this case, and another eleven have been sentenced to prison.

The organization of the protest wants to persuade the Netherlands and the European Union to take tougher action against the regime in Iran. “They are getting bolder and bolder,” said the organizer. He expects about 100 to 120 people at the protest.

Mass demonstrations

Mass demonstrations have been taking place in Iran since mid-September for more freedom and against the regime in Tehran. The wave of protests is the largest in years for Iran and started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died in detention after she was arrested by the moral police for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

Thousands of people have been arrested during the protests in Iran. Several have already been sentenced to death. According to the organization Iran Human Rights Watch Hundreds of demonstrators have been killed by Iranian security forces.

The House of Representatives believes that the Netherlands should take the lead in Europe in measures against those in power in Iran. Europe should get along with the United States “and other countries in the free world,” the leaders of ten parties wrote in an op-ed earlier this week.

