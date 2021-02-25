Around 300 people gathered outside the Villa La Angostura police station 28 to demand the femicide of Guadalupe Curual (20) Killed by her ex-partner, Bautista Quintriqueo, Tuesday night.

It is a heterogeneous group, composed of young men and women, who did not know the victim personally. There’s also Social Organizations locals that work to protect women who are subjected to violence by men.

“Some of those who are also were in the prosecution this morning,” said a young woman who participates in the protection groups. The reference is to the events that occurred on Wednesday morning when another hundred people complained in front of the town prosecutor’s office. During the claim, some protesters caused damage to the place. There was broken glass, thrown chairs and graffiti against Justice.

On Wednesday night the situation was different. The protesters waited at the door of police station 28 which is located In the center of town.

However, there were some minor incidents: the windows of the building and Arrayanes Street were scratched with slogans.

These days La Angostura has a tourist occupancy of 80 percent and these numbers are reflected in the streets and in its restaurants almost full in general. The case generated stupor.

Guadalupe’s murder happened in front of the ACA. a huge tourist boiling point during summer and winter vacations.

The murderer Quintriqueo remained in the local hospital due to his injuries. that he had inflicted himself on Tuesday when two plainclothes policemen managed to control him.

Chief Prosecutor Fernando Rubio reported that Quintriqueo will remain in preventive detention once he leaves the health center. “We are working on the case and we do not want to say too officially because it is time to investigate and work,” a senior police source told Clarín.

Correspondent in Bariloche.

