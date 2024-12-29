Follow live the third demonstration in Valencia in which they claim Mazón’s resignation as president of the Generalitat for his management of the damagewith the last hour of what happens in the concentration today.

18:22 The demonstration begins to advance now

18:20 The demonstration has been called to “channel the pain, discomfort and anger” of citizens The spokespersons for the organizing entities have explained that this third demonstration has been called to “channel the pain, discomfort and anger” of the citizens after the damage and as a “tribute” to the volunteers who came “when the institutions failed.” “You can’t prevent damage, but you can warn citizens so they can save their lives,” said Beatriu Cardona. By Toni Jimenez.

18:12 The tractors arrive amid applause from thousands of protesters Video Toni Jiménez

18:00 Waiting for the tractors to start the march The protesters chant cries such as “Mazón, resignation”, “Murderers” or “The President, to Picassent.” The march has not started, waiting for the seven tractors that lead it to arrive. Report from Valencia Toni Jimenez.

17:59 Images of the march, about to start Photos by Toni Jiménez.

17:58 José Muñoz, spokesperson for the PSPV-PSOE in the Valencian Cortes “On the 29th of each month we will take to the streets again” until Mazón resigns. “It is a social cry,” he assured. He asks Feijóo to dismiss him, “as they did with Camps.” On the day of the dana, he indicated, Mazón “was not acting as president of the Generalitat, but as president of the PP to give public television to a journalist.” He is a “lying president who is hidden, cornered, in an unsustainable situation,” according to Muñoz. “Reconstruction is not only material, but also ethical and moral,” he stated. By Toni Jimenez.

17:55 Seven farmers with their tractors The protest will be opened by seven farmers with their tractors, in tribute to the farm workers who have helped those affected by the floods. On this occasion the route is changed. The starting and ending points of the previous ones – the Plaza del Ayuntamiento and Plaza de la Virgen, next to the Palau de la Generalitat – are occupied by Christmas activities and decorations. Inform Toni Jimenez.

17:54 Five minutes until the demonstration starts The march will begin at 6:00 p.m. in Plaza de San Agustín and will pass through Xàtiva, Colón and Navarro Reverter streets until it ends in Plaza América. It is the third protest after those of November 9 and 30, which brought together 130,000 and 100,000 people in the streets of the center of Valencia, according to Government Delegation figures. He shares the same motto with them: ‘Mazón resigns’. Inform Toni Jimenez.