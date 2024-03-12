the protest

Alessandro Piotto

Voices against the war in Palestine continue to be heard. This time we are in front of Palazzo Tursi and the object of the garrison which began at 2pm today (12 March) is the defensive military mission EuNavFor Aspides, which also yesterday saw the shooting down of two drones launched by the Houthis. Also called into question is the city councilor Fabio Ceraudo of the 5 Star Movement, who according to the leaflets distributed by the organizing committees copied from the city council registers of January 30th, appears to be among the “32 in favor of yet another war offensive”. Ceraudo's response was immediate and he left the town hall to make sure the truth was re-established. “There was an error on the part of the secretariat on the agenda – the Movement councilor specified following the verification of the facts – The municipality will make a correction on that agenda, as it was not approved and I left from the classroom” (video Alessandro Piotto).



01:08