B.anger seems to be discharging during the “day of anger”. In the first half hour after the demonstration began late on Saturday afternoon on Opernplatz, tumultuous scenes were taking place in downtown Frankfurt. Particularly in the front part of the demonstration, there was a sometimes aggressive mood among demonstrators who had apparently come from all over the Rhine-Main area and, according to reports, also from abroad. There, the anger was primarily directed against the emergency services with slogans against the police that were widespread in left-wing extremist circles. In the back part, meanwhile, there was a thematic discussion of the consequences of the pandemic for social imbalance, the originally announced intention of the demonstration.

Pyrotechnics from the middle part of the demonstration train were ignited in Taunusstrasse. The situation escalated when the demonstration march with around 1,500 participants moved towards the main train station, where there were clashes between participants and the police. Smoke pots were thrown at the emergency services in an ignited state. The corona rules were adhered to, the demonstration participants walk masked throughout.

Left to left-wing extremist groups expected

Under the motto “Day of Anger”, the demonstration that started at 6 pm on Opernplatz has been called for weeks in the entire city area. The striking lettering, which is intended to mobilize for this gathering, can be read over a large area in numerous places in the city. However, it is unclear who and what exactly is behind it.

The police expected a large alliance of left to left-wing extremist groups in advance, which was confirmed when looking at the demonstration.

A Facebook call refers to the pandemic and a general criticism of capitalism. The pandemic, it is said, is making it “painfully clear what it means to have or not to have”. For a few “capitalism brings wealth and an abundance of possibilities, for us, who work for the profit of others every day, it brings hardship, misery and a lack of prospects”. The contradictions of capitalism are “man-made”. Therefore, “our anger should be collectively taken onto the street” in order to finally break with the system ”. May 1st should be a day “against the capitalist labor system and social inequality”.